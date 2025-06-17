Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.99. The company has a market cap of C$293.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$123.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$147.91 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 272 shares of company stock worth $29,488. Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

