Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

