Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $91,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

