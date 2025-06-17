Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

