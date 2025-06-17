Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

