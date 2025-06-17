Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

