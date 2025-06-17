Transportation Stocks To Consider – June 14th

Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Robin Energy, Booking, Lockheed Martin, and United States Steel are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that facilitate the movement of goods and passengers by air, land and sea—covering airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics providers. Because demand for transportation services tends to rise and fall with economic activity, these stocks are often viewed as a barometer of broader market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. 14,126,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.53. 3,994,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.33 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,974,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,761,891. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNE traded up $10.65 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,527,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,049. Robin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $163.57 on Friday, hitting $5,298.38. 261,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,306. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,098.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,944.08. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded up $16.48 on Friday, hitting $485.75. 2,714,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,059. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $52.17. 20,528,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,754. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87.

