iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

