6,961 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 219,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 80,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

