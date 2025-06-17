Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.