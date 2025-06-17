Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,382,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $565.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

