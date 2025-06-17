San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

BKNG stock opened at $5,369.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,941.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

