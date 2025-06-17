Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $37.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 205.61, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vertex has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.99 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $218,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,158,398 shares of company stock worth $121,248,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vertex by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,825,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 63.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 939,031 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,399,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after acquiring an additional 686,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

