Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $421.28 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.33.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

