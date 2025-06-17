Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $47.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $47,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

