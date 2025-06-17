CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.