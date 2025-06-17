Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

