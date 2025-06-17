Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.