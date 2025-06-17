JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,703 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

TROW stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

