JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

