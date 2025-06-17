First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

