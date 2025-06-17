Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Drops By 36.5%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
Shares of RGTIW stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
