QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,130,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 18,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QXO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get QXO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QXO

QXO Stock Up 2.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QXO

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $157.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QXO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in QXO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QXO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in QXO by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.