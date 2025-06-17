SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Down 37.0% in May

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 12.8%

SABSW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

