Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.40), with a volume of 39492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.36).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Thursday, May 29th.
Uniphar Stock Performance
Uniphar Company Profile
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology
manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.
