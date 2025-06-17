Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.40), with a volume of 39492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Uniphar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPR

Uniphar Stock Performance

Uniphar Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.