Five Oceans Advisors Has $334,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,544,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

