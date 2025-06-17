Wendell David Associates Inc. Invests $479,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $479.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

