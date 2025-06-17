The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 3.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $114,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $4,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,517 shares of company stock worth $9,451,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5%

PGR stock opened at $266.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $204.62 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.