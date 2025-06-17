7,208 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

CB stock opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.