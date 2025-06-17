7,208 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Trading Down 0.2%
CB stock opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
