Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 514.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Onefund LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $519.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

