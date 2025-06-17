Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,071,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

