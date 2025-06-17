WD Rutherford LLC Sells 54 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $1,826,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,618 shares in the company, valued at $30,329,629.74. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.00, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

