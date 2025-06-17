Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 729,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

BSCP opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

