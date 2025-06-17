Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $295.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

