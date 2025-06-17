Q1 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Decreased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $298,327,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $230,039,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

