Berkshire Bank Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in American Tower by 380.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

