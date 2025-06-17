QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,524 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,542,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $153.68 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

