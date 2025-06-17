Vicus Capital Sells 305 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,547,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,906,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE PRU opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

