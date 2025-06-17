AA Financial Advisors LLC Sells 191,197 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 280,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $629,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

