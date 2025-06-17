WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

