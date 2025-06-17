WD Rutherford LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,641 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

