QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2%

SBUX stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

