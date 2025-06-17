PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.9% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $15,303,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,358 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

