Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Cut by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

