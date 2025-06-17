Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.4% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

