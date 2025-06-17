PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
