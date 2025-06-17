Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

