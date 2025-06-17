Financial Freedom LLC Purchases 3,499 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1,841.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $166.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

