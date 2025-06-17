JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $249.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $251.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.59 and its 200 day moving average is $212.95. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 148,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $30,453,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 139.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 52.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

