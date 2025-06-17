Bell Bank Buys 25,911 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bell Bank grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,973,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 121,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

